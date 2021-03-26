SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,320 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 138,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,096. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.