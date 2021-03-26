Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $9.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,034.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,079.81 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,075.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,782.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

