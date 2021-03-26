Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 3,035 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,048,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.