AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.08

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 10516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,086,000.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

