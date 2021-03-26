Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,442 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 88,415 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 471,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. 6,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,366. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $33.03.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

