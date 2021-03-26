TigerCash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0106 on Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. TigerCash has a market cap of $593,717.56 and $7.87 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $732.55 or 0.01362592 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.