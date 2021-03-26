Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $60,240.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axe has traded 249.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.01 or 0.00697547 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

