The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,348 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 24.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,365 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BA traded down $3.36 on Friday, hitting $243.83. 474,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,743,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.67. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

