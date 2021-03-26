Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,717 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Owens & Minor worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,997 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,572,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,301,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,743,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

OMI stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. 15,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,033. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $443,344. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

