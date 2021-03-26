Insider Buying: Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) insider Isikeli (Keli) Taureka purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,980.00 ($13,557.14).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.89.

Get Kina Securities alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various diversified financial services in Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Banking & Finance, Wealth Management, and Corporate. It offers various banking products and services, including saving, cheque, fixed deposit, and cash management accounts; debit cards; internet and mobile banking services; insurance agent services; personal, home, residential investment property, and business loans; overdraft, equipment financing, insurance premium funding, and bank guarantee services; and trade finance and ESI loan services.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Kina Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kina Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.