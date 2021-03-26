Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $133.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – T-Mobile US had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $133.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $154.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – T-Mobile US was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – T-Mobile US had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $150.00.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $123.50. 82,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,283. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $153.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.73 and a 12 month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,122,000 after acquiring an additional 127,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

