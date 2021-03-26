Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $148.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from $142.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNI. Cowen lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.29.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.31. 40,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.80. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $72.77 and a 52-week high of $119.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,127,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,442,000 after buying an additional 174,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,392,000 after buying an additional 95,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

