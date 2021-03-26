Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $337,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.37. 172,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,518,507. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $121.77 and a 52-week high of $209.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

