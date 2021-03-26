Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $222,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.61.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.66. 23,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

