Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 156.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,443 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after buying an additional 10,541,721 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,004,000 after buying an additional 352,432 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,512,000 after buying an additional 701,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,055,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,155,000 after buying an additional 294,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,174,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

