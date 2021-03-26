Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Announces Earnings Results

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWBHF traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 354,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,210. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $3.90 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its ecommerce website, third party ecommerce websites, as well as distributors, and various brick and mortar retailers.

