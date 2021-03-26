GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GAN stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 73,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,618. GAN has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75.

GAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

