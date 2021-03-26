Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MOMO traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $14.07. 67,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,306. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.