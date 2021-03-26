Brokerages Anticipate Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Lithium Americas reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $2,281,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,868,826. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

