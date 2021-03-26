Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.20. 64,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,027. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

