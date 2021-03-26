Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,341 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,548,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,035,000 after buying an additional 185,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,637,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,874 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.06. 34,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,135. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,319.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,586 shares of company stock worth $2,950,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

