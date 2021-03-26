Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Trading 8.2% Higher

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s share price traded up 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.94. 15 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($9.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.90) by ($3.86). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 320.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.