Ade LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ade LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $231.14. 4,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,516. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.74 and a 200-day moving average of $207.44. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $242.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.36.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.