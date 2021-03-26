Ade LLC Invests $49,000 in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Ade LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SL Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

CEQP traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,425. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CEQP. Barclays raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.