Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,201,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,138,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,551,000 after buying an additional 1,993,686 shares during the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its position in StoneCo by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,892,000 after buying an additional 554,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 393.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,066,000 after buying an additional 542,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

NASDAQ STNE traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $62.89. 19,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.71. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.92 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

