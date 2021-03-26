Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.13.

OLLI stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

