Principal Street Partners LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 96,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,094,436 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $111.73. 1,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,599. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $111.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

