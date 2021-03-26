1,097 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Ade LLC

Ade LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,347,000 after buying an additional 121,246 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,552,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Shares of GD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,996. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.03. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $180.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

