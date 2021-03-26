Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 487 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 474.9% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 848.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1,069.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.79. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,359. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $85.53 and a 52 week high of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

