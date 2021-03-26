Principal Street Partners LLC Has $298,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The AES in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The AES in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in The AES in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The AES in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Shares of The AES stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $26.03. 72,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,380,084. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

