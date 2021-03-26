Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.83

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.83 and last traded at $45.80, with a volume of 21583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,237.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,085,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,506,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,821,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

