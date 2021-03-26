WazirX Reaches Market Capitalization of $110.05 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $110.05 million and $8.71 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00059415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00203931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00052527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.28 or 0.00771936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00076436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00027237 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

