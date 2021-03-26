International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading 6.4% Higher

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. 1,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 201,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSW. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. As a group, analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 136.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,695,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 63.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

