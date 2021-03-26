O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.63

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 158270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

OI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after acquiring an additional 419,557 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 267,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $33,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 788,293 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after buying an additional 1,074,468 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

