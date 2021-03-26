CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Shares Gap Down to $31.00

Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.00, but opened at $30.32. CBTX shares last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 85 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBTX. Stephens lowered shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a market cap of $767.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.03.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CBTX’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 5,943.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CBTX by 510.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CBTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

