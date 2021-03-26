Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 113,265 shares.The stock last traded at $70.95 and had previously closed at $70.04.

SAFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.17.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 25.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

