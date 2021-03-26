NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.77.

NYSE:NKE traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.31. 235,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,216,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.89. NIKE has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $208.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,500 shares of company stock worth $29,620,690 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

