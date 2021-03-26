Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OLN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Olin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.88.

OLN traded up $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $39.28. 36,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,332. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, analysts predict that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Olin by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

