Forest Hill Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 48,860 Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

CVLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:CVLG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. 454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,644. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.28 million, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $225.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

