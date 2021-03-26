Forest Hill Capital LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Forest Hill Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,668 shares during the quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Univar Solutions worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 55,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 72,666 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNVR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.56, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $22.08.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

