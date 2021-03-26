30,000 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Purchased by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,759,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

ARVN traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.11. 4,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,942. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

