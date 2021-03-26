American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Lifted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.79. 5,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,843. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

