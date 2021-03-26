Insider Selling: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$37,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,824,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,551,082.90.

Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Raymond Heung sold 4,100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.67, for a total transaction of C$15,047.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Raymond Heung sold 100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.71, for a total transaction of C$371.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Raymond Heung sold 15,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total transaction of C$54,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Raymond Heung sold 4,500 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$15,525.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Raymond Heung sold 5,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total transaction of C$17,800.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Raymond Heung sold 800 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total transaction of C$2,512.00.

Shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock remained flat at $C$3.94 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.84. The company has a market cap of C$230.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.92. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.10 and a 52-week high of C$4.46.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9800002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

