Insider Selling: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$37,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,824,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,551,082.90.
Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 11th, Raymond Heung sold 4,100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.67, for a total transaction of C$15,047.00.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Raymond Heung sold 100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.71, for a total transaction of C$371.00.
- On Monday, February 8th, Raymond Heung sold 15,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total transaction of C$54,300.00.
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Raymond Heung sold 4,500 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$15,525.00.
- On Thursday, February 4th, Raymond Heung sold 5,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total transaction of C$17,800.00.
- On Friday, January 8th, Raymond Heung sold 800 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total transaction of C$2,512.00.
Shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock remained flat at $C$3.94 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.84. The company has a market cap of C$230.77 million and a P/E ratio of 8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.92. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.10 and a 52-week high of C$4.46.
About Madison Pacific Properties
Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.
