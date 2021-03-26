Forest Hill Capital LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial comprises 2.4% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 314,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $59,240.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

HFWA traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

