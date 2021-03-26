Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Glacier Bancorp makes up approximately 3.2% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Glacier Bancorp worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 358,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,520. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

