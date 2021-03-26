Diameter Capital Partners LP Takes $44.01 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,715,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,007,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 4.7% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.08% of Alerian MLP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 35,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,503. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

