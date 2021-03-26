Diameter Capital Partners LP Invests $16.95 Million in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,000. Liberty Global makes up about 1.8% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. 15,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,925. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

