First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,269 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,332,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 117,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $51.10. 1,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,479. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

