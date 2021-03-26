Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 6,798 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.67. 37,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,418. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $142.87 and a 1 year high of $255.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

