Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Sold by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. cut its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Repay were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,245,000 after purchasing an additional 164,323 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,829,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 203,267 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Repay by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,650,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,777,000 after purchasing an additional 275,694 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Repay by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $39,312,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Repay stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,380. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

